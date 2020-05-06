It’s here, rendered in steel, a sort of living performance of a dream Les and I have shared right along with many of you. This project is one of those times when an idea pinging away at you finally pushes itself to the front. Or, in this case, bashes down the door, demanding to be attended to. Then, suddenly, it’s real and I’m holding it in my hand, answering the question:

What would be a “perfect” 1911?

Over the years, I’ve kept notes on what you all have asked for in an “unspoiled” 1911. The gamut of wants ranges from Titanium frames, 1-lb. trigger pulls, laser sights, a .221 Fireball chambering — all the way “down” to a simple copy of a WWII GI gun. There has always been, though, constants in the list of must-haves. After deleting the oddities, the one-off ideas and the engineering impracticalities, I looked hard at the remaining features shooters listed again and again.

I weighed the benefits of each feature, just how practical they are in the real world, how generally appealing and realistic they seemed, then kept hacking away at the list until it seemed impossible to cut anything else. This isn’t what I feel, it’s what you feel too — even if I didn’t agree completely with your choice. Then, I took to heart what Sherlock Holmes said in The Adventure of the Blanched Solder: “When you have eliminated all which is impossible, then whatever remains, however improbably, must be the truth.”