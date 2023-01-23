I wouldn’t consider myself a car expert by any stretch, although I enjoy the elegance of a fine automobile. As a long-suffering tech guy, I also enjoy process-related factoids about the world’s ultimate performance vehicles.

The Bugatti Chiron (disclaimer: I don’t own one …) is electronically limited to a top speed of 261 mph, and yes, I said limited. That’s because this supercar can exceed that velocity. The problem lies with tires. Nothing in current production can handle the stresses associated with a Chiron’s full-out sprint, so engineers have to “ease off the gas,” so to speak. The performance stats are equally impressive. Zero to 60 in 2.4 seconds, continuing to 124 mph in an additional 4.1.

As you might expect, Bugattis aren’t made on a production line. Instead, parts are delivered in padded cases to an “atelier” in Molsheim, France. For those like me, who flunked la Francais in seventh grade, “atelier” means “professional artists studio.” The build process takes over six months while the car sits in a glass-walled suite. Technicians come to the car to do their work — they don’t sit and wait for partially assembled cars to pass them by. You won’t find any sort of conveyor belt in this NASA-like clean room.