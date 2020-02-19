Funny But Okay

Now I will be the first to admit sometimes a features added to a revolver make it look a bit funny but is still practical. Take for instance, the Smith & Wesson Model #3 as ordered by the Russian Government in their third contract in 1873. Somebody over there realized that a handsaw’s handle has a “knuckle” at its top so that it won’t slip during use. Smith & Wesson’s original grip shape did just that during recoil. So the Ruskies told S&W to put a “knuckle” at the top of the grip of the revolvers they ordered. Privately, Misters Smith and Wesson complained about what that did to their revolvers’ looks but since the Russians were paying in gold, the company obliged. If the Russians’ Model #3s had been chambered for a truly powerful cartridge like the .45 Colt, that grip shape would hurt. But, they were happy with the much less powerful .44 S&W Russian so a “knuckled” grip is actually very comfortable.



Here’s another odd handgun feature, more or less idiosyncratic to the Russians. That is to put a spur hanging down from a revolver’s triggerguard. They also began ordering that feature on their Smith & Wesson Model #3s. What its purpose actually is has been a matter for debate in gun magazines for decades. Some say it was put there as a “hook” so that when shoved into a sash around the bearer’s waist it would not slip on through. That sounds pretty fanciful. Others say Russian cavalry doctrine called for troops to perform charges with their revolvers cocked but with the trigger finger resting on the spur for safety’s sake. That actually does make some sense because it wasn’t uncommon for American cavalrymen to shoot their own horses with their revolvers. Custer himself did just that once when chasing a bison bull on the Kansas plains and had to walk back to the 7th Cavalry’s camp. I’ve found that when shooting my Navy Arms’ replica of the S&W 3rd Model .44 Russian, the spur makes a good anchor point for the off-hand’s index finger in 2-handed shooting. That’s a case of odd — but good.



But what’s really odd is that after a couple of decades of being armed with fine S&W handguns the Russians adopted Mr. Nagant’s Model 1895 7.65mm revolver. This idiotic contraption was built so that upon being cocked, the cylinder moved forward to mate with the rear of the barrel so there was no gas leakage. At that point in history who would care about a little gas leakage? A half-century of prior revolvers showed it mattered not at all. And worse yet the Russians/Soviets issued the things for over 50 years.