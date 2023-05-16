Old West .44s

While the .44 Winchester Centerfire (.44 WCF aka .44-40) most certainly was the ultimate .44 handgun cartridge of the Old West, it was far from being the only one. In fact, it is a paradox the most popular .44 handgun cartridge was actually developed for rifles and carbines. Besides Winchester, other manufacturers quickly adopted the .44-40 for their repeating rifles and carbines, but more significantly, handgun manufacturers did likewise.

Nonetheless, Colt, Smith & Wesson, Remington and Merwin & Hulbert also had proprietary .44’s. Some fizzled and some became world famous. The .44 genre actually began shortly after the Civil War ended in 1865. The Henry repeating rifle was followed by the Improved Henry in 1866, which quickly gained a name change to Winchester Model 1866. Its little .44 Henry Rimfire was a peedunkler by modern standards, but the newness of quick repeat shots ensured its success.

With a copper case, powder capacity of 28 grains and 218-gr. flatnose lead bullet, upon introduction circa 1862 the .44 Henry Rimfire was a natural handgun cartridge in fact if not in reality. It soon became a reality when gunsmiths began converting both Colt and Remington .44 cap-and-ball revolvers to fire .44 Henry in the late 1860s.

The first factory-produced handgun actually built around the .44 Henry appeared in 1870. Its introductory vehicle was Smith & Wesson’s first large frame, top-break sixgun named simply the Model No. 3. What Smith & Wesson hoped for were large government contracts but the U.S. Army’s ordnance officers did not want a rimfire cartridge. They urged Smith & Wesson’s engineers to return to the drawing board and bring them a sample No. 3 using a centerfire round.

Actually this was easy for the company to do. The new round used a case 0.91″ in length as opposed to the 0.875″ (some variations were longer) .44 Henry. Both rounds used heel-base design bullets wherein a reduced diameter shank fit inside the cartridge case, but the full bullet diameter was same as the outside of the cartridge case. In case readers have difficulty picturing in their minds what I just said, examine a round of modern .22 rimfire. They still use the heel-base bullet concept.

Smith & Wesson initially named this new cartridge .44/100. The U.S. Army liked it and almost immediately placed an order for 1,000 Smith & Wesson Model No. 3’s so chambered. Barrel length was 8″ with two-piece walnut grips. Of the 1,000, 200 were ordered with nickel finish and the remainder blued. This was in 1871. Also worthy of note: The .44/100 S&W was America’s first reloadable handgun cartridge.