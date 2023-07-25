Sixguns and Friends

Now, if a fellow has only one gun, it’s easy pick a favorite; even with two, a favorite can still surface. But get above that number and it’s like being asked to pick your favorite child. I didn’t just arrive on the pickle boat yesterday, which means I’ve been around long enough to accumulate more than two handguns. We come into this world with nothing, and we will leave the same way, however we do manage to accumulate a lot of things in between. Families are given to us, so the most important things we can accumulate in this life are friends.

There is the Colt Python tuned by Fred Sadowski and left to me by Georgian Jack Pender. Big Jack and I spent a lot of time on the phone during the year his wife was dying, and then less than a year later, I talked to him just about every night while he was in his hospital bed. Through all of this Jack never lost his faith, or his sense of humor and in doing so taught me a lot about both life and death. I was one of the pallbearers at his funeral and managed to slip a round of his favorite ammunition into his suit pocket before they closed the lid. I miss him tremendously, but I have that Python to keep memories alive.

Then there’s the first-year production Triple-Lock .44 Special that came from Hal Swiggett; the Custom Combat Commander .45 from Jimmy Clark, the 4″ S&W my wife had engraved for me 20 years ago; the Colt Single Actions and the Series ’70 .45 engraved for me by Jim Riggs, Dale Miller, and Ed DeLorge, all of which will go to grandkids some day.

The late Bill Grover was a special friend, who not only headed up Texas Longhorn Arms, but also built two custom .44 Specials on .357 Magnum Old Model Rugers. I think of Bill every time I shoot them or just hold them.

There are other custom sixguns with names like Robert Baer, Hamilton Bowen, David Clements, Ben Forkin, and Andy Horvath associated with them. One of the finest friends a man could have is J.D. Jones and every time I hunt with a Contender, the barrel says “Custom Built For John Taffin By J.D. Jones.” That means a lot to me as J.D. was the man most responsible for me becoming a writer, always encouraging me and always supportive. Two other favorite friends are the Kellys, Larry and Kenny of Mag-Na-Port. In my safe is serial #1 of the 25th anniversary Mag-Na-Port Ruger .44 Magnum, another very special sixgun. I don’t think His Editorship knows what a difficult task he has set upon me!