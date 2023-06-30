Even Taffin Can Do It!

I have the soul of an artist not a mechanic or engineer so when it comes to computers and things mechanical I am definitely challenged. I know what I need to know when it comes to computers and having them work for me and I can totally strip and reassemble any single-action sixgun, even New Model Rugers, normally without needing a third hand; and thanks to a lot of good books I can do the same with many other firearms. However, I really admire those who can just look at anything mechanical and easily figure out how everything works. My handicap has its downside, of course, but for every down there is an up and the up in this case is if I can do it, anyone can, and when it comes to using this system, I can.

To assemble one particular caliber the barrel is screwed on hand tight, and then the barrel wrench is used to tighten the barrel until the stop on the wrench touches the frame. Over-tightening and applying too much torque will do for the barrel threads what-over tightening grip panels will do. Something has to give and the barrel threads can be pulled or stretched. This is how it’s possible to attach a 3rd Generation Colt barrel to a 2nd Generation Colt even though the threads are different as enough pressure allows them to conform to each other; even metal can be moved with enough pressure.

With The Chameleon it’s possible to see and feel the barrel ring line up properly with the frame. The check on proper alignment is whether or not the base pin can be inserted easily. If it will not, the barrel and mainframe alignment needs to be adjusted. If the pin enters freely, the second check is whether or not the extractor rod sleeve easily enters its hole in the frame. If both the sleeve and the base pin are easily inserted, alignment is correct. All this takes not only more time to explain than it does to accomplish, it is also not as complicated as it may sound.

Once the alignment is correct the cylinder is installed with the base pin, and using the provided combination cleaning rod and base pin extractor, screw the extractor sleeve onto the rod, seat it into the ejector rod housing hole, and remove the tool leaving the sleeve in the receiver. Install the ejector rod housing, ejector rod and spring as one unit into the ejector rod hole and secure with the ejector rod housing screw.

All of this sounds much more complicated than it really is and my all-thumbs turned into nimble fingers with a few practice runs. The use of plastic tape on the threads as used on water fittings helps to ensure a tight fit.

QPR says: “We have pre-set the barrel wrench and torqued the barrel to QPR Specifications however as each person has different upper-body strength we have made the barrel wrench adjustable to compensate for this.”

The Chameleon, including all barrels, cylinders and the mainframe are beautifully bright-blued as we have mentioned only QPR can do. This beautiful bluing is matched up with one of QPR’s brass grip frames fitted with black micarta grip panels, and the brass, blue and black micarta look really good together. QPR can also personalize any sixgun with the shooter’s name inscribed in fancy script and inlaid with gold if desired. The hammer is a modified Bisley-style that looks like it belongs on the standard Blackhawk frame. All barrels have black ramp-style front sights, with two barrels having green inserts resulting all in all in an extremely goodlooking sixgun.

Some favorite loads were run through each of the four Chameleon combinations. For five shots at 20 yards my best group with any of the calibers was BPR’s 187-grain gas-checked bullet over 13.0 grain of WW296 for right at 1,050 fps, and all shots in one ragged hole at 20 yards. Cast Performance Bullet Co.’s 187 grain gas checked LBT over 14.0 grains of H110 moves the muzzle velocity up to 1,230 fps and a most satisfying 11⁄8″ group.

In the .41 Magnum, Lyman’s #410459KT clocked out at 1,343 fps over 19.0 grains of #2400 and resulted in a 2″ group, while Cor-Bon’s 210 JHP at the same muzzle velocity grouped into 1 1/2″. My everyday workin’ load for the .44 Magnum is 10.0 grains of Unique or Universal. This time around with Hodgdon’s Universal, BRP’s 250-grain Keith-style gas check over 10.0 grains gave 1,175 fps and their 295 grain Keith-style over the same powder charge, 1,120 fps. Both loads put five shots into 11⁄4″ or less.

The Chameleon has several advantages. For traveling, everything fits into a standard-sized pistol case, and allows the use of four separate revolvers with a minimum of weight. When the gun limit beast rears its ugly head, as it’s won’t to do in some areas, The Chameleon allows you to have four revolvers counting as only one. Finally for the guy who has everything, now there is something completely different, giving pride of ownership in a quality conversion kit from a top gunsmith. It’s not just show — it’s also go.

Get More Revolver Content Every Week!

Sign up for the Wheelgun Wednesday newsletter here: