Feeding & Shooting

It’s not easy to find much variety in the way of factory loads for the .44-40. Going through my stock of ammunition, I came up with CAS loads consisting of 200-grain Black Hills and HSM loads and 225-grain Mag-Tech and PMC — all with RNFP cast bullets. I also scrounged up both Remington and Winchester 200-grain Jacketed Soft Point loads.

The action of this single-shot pistol locks up tightly, opens easily when the lever on the top of the action is pushed to the right. Ejection of fired cartridges is extremely positive, which means they come out when the action is opened and are thrown quite a distance. I learned to just open the action slightly, point it at a wire basket, and then continue opening so the cartridges would go in the basket. That saved me a lot of brass chasing.

Accuracy was excellent! My eyes and bead front sights are not on intimate speaking terms as I much prefer a black flat post on pistols, however I can’t complain about the results. My best results came from JSP loads with the Remington’s clocking out at 1,040 fps with three shots in 1″ at 25 yards, while the Winchester was right at 1,000 fps and a 3/4″ group for three shots at the same distance. These would certainly work at reasonable distances for deer and deer-sized game. Dylan uses it as a varmint pistol on what we call in Idaho, Picket Pins or Squeakies. They’re also known as ground squirrels. They are about half the size of a Coke can, which makes them a challenging target for iron sights.

This Custom Handy-Gun is a perfect example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. I am so taken with it I would definitely like to see some company bring these back in such chamberings like .22 LR, .22 Magnum .25-20, .32-20, .32 H&R Magnum, .327 Federal Magnum and even .22 Hornet. They would be exceptionally enjoyable shooting pistols, which would put a lot of fun into shooting. Isn’t that what most shooting should be about?

