Function, Feel & Fit

Blue Magnum believes in the three Fs: function, feel and fit. They also realize grips are quite subjective and there’s no such thing as one size or style fitting all. Of the Skeeter Skelton Style Tedd says: “... Skeeter’s original design was to open the backstrap, with plain front and slim sides. His design has a slight palm swell with a hint of a flair and rounded edges at the bottom strap. Variation on the original can, at your request, eliminate the swell and the flair, leaving just enough wood to give a convex look and feel.”



In addition to making the Skeeter Skelton Style Stocks for all Smith & Wesson double action sixguns, BluMagnum also offers several styles of single action stocks. This includes 1-piece stocks for Colt SAAs, factory replacements with most of the flair and sharp bevel eliminated, panels with extended bottom straps, and a version that fills in behind the trigger guard and encloses the front and bottom strap. The Taffin Style features thin factory replacements without the flair and bevel eliminated, while the Sheriff Wilson Tear Drop Style has side panels with no bottom strap bevel and are rounded to fit the palm of the hand.



Bob Braun works with Tedd building stocks and has also has come up with the Bob Braun Style design on his own, for J-frame Smiths. These are quite different than anything I’ve ever tried on the little J-frames and I definitely like them. These are made as thin as possible for concealment, with a slight finger groove on the round butt and two finger grooves on the larger square butt grips.

One of the problems inherent with J-frames is too little distance from the back of the frame to the trigger. BluMagnum addresses this by adding a 1/4" to 3/8" filler down the backstrap; this moves the trigger finger back a little further making shooting much more comfortable.