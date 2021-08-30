Rock Island Armory's STK100

I was chatting with Martin Tuason, Armscor/Rock Island’s president on the phone about their new STK100. It was obvious he was enthusiastic about the new gun.

“I wanted Armscor to get into the striker-fired market, but not with a plastic gun. That’s been done. Dustin Jones, our CFO, knows the market and did the research. He came back encouraging us to take the leap. We put our heads together and decided, let’s do it.”

Martin went on, “And, since we’re famous for working with metal it was only natural we decided to do what we do best. We’re the number one producer of metal 1911s in the world so we know how to do it!”

So they did.

As I talked with Martin I was holding their brand new STK100 in my hand. I had shot it some to get familiar with it before calling him, and it had run just fine. I’d call it “fun to shoot” even. Think “modern defensive pistol” like we’ve grown familiar with — but with some key differences.

The STK100 is 17+1, 28 oz. and about 7.9″ overall. Call it a full-sized holster pistol if you would. The slide is carbon steel (Parkerized), having easily replaceable sights. The slide is also supplied fully machined with a red dot sight cut-out. To me, one of the most powerful features is the all-aluminum frame with machined-in integral grips. There’s also a high-cut beavertail allowing a very high, secure grip. I have medium-sized hands and can reach the trigger comfortably in spite of the double stack magazine girth. It’s obvious some thought went into the grip assembly.

But praise be, at his insistence, Martin’s team changed the grip angle to match that of a classic 1911. When you pick up the STK100 and point it you notice the difference immediately. There’s no “point, then adjust a tad” going on. You bring it up and it locks right in — presto. If you don’t think this matters lay gun “B” on the gun store counter, and place the STK100 next to it and pick them up one after the other. I promise you’ll grin and say, “Oh, I get it now.”