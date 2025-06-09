Rost Martin RM1C

Nothing’s worse than biting into a piece of coconut candy when you’re trying to satisfy your sweet tooth — at least for me! The moment is ruined, a clear case of cruelty displaying its ugly hand. What are the odds? The box is full and you’re hoping/craving for a caramel? The long-awaited coconut bite ruins it. HAWK TOOEY! enters your mind, but there are people around.

I know some like coconut, but I’m not one of them. Besides the taste and texture, the shredded bits have a nasty habit of reappearing after furtive expulsion. With a slight turn of the head, you secretly spit the offending shard as far away as possible. Take that, you nasty nubbin!

As Forest Gump brilliantly stated, “Life is like a box of chocolates … you never know what you’re going to get.”