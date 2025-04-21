SDS Arms Tisas ASF M1911A1

Comparing The Real Deal

I happen to have an early 1945 vintage Remington-Rand M1911A1 that was arsenal overhauled after the Korean and Vietnam Wars (if only it could talk) and appears unissued. While I can’t say if it has all the parts it had when it left New York almost 90 years ago, it can still serve as a good representative World War II gun to compare against the SDS Arms/Tisas 1911A1 ASF U.S. Army 45.

Studying them side by side, the differences are tiny. The checkering on the hammer spur and trigger face of the modern gun are laser engraved with a wide cross-hatching rather than stamped with tiny diamonds as in the original. The thickness of the grip safety beavertail is likewise dissimilar in appearance. Virtually all M1911A1 pistols produced in World War II had the rearward face of the front sight flattened off and serrated to reduce glare. The modern gun’s front sight is the right thickness but has a round profile. The size of checkering on the plastic grips and their color differs slightly from the original, being smaller and lighter, respectively. The modern gun comes with an extra set of World War I-type wooden double-diamond grip panels, which is a nice bonus. Compared to the originals, they look coarse because their checkering is laser cut. The slide serrations are also slightly closer together. The “UNITED STATES PROPERTY M 1911 A1 U.S. ARMY” on the right side of the frame is laser engraved on the modern gun rather than stamped, but the awkward spacing of the nomenclature was thoughtfully preserved. Judging from the absurd length of the serial number, it may have been impossible to fit it below the “UNITED STATES PROPERTY” marking like the original.

The slide has no markings, and I wonder if folks who have a laser engraver will be tempted to mark it with the manufacturer of their choice. None of these minor differences diminished my enjoyment of the SDS Arms/Tisas 1911A1 ASF U.S. Army 45. and I hope they won’t discourage you either. If you want to have the experience of shooting a new World War II M1911A1 without mortgaging your home, you can’t beat this gun.