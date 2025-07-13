Rock Island's .22 TCM Series

What Are They For?

All three are accurate, the innovative .22 TCM is fun, high performing (almost like a .22 Hornet, but in a handgun), and opens some interesting doors to varminting with a 1911. The custom model from Fred’s shop simply raises the bar and suddenly paves the way to 100+ yard precision targeting. While veryone else uncases their .223 bolt-guns for a coyote hunt, you could smile and slip a .22 TCM into a holster and wait patiently for them to be done fussing while they stare at your holster. “What, this? Oh, it’s a 40-gr. JHP at 2,100 fps from a 1911. No, really.”

The 9mm conversion option on some models (and I don’t honestly know if you can get one for the Midsize version) turns the Target into an 18-shot defensive or competiton pistol instantly. And that’s very cool. All three guns ran perfectly during my tests, with over 400 rounds of .22 TCM fired. I think the nifty bottlenecked cartridge made for feeding reliably and seems to just shuttle right into the chamber.

For less than most stock 1911 models you normally find in a display case at the gun store, you have the ability to essentially get two guns, the 18-shot .22 TCM and an 18-shot 9mm. I think the Target would make a fun gun to experiment with, to develop accurate loads for, and to toss a low-power cross-hair scope on for some serious hunting fun. Both stock guns are nicely fitted, show good workmanship and attention to detail, the safeties go “snick” nicely and the beavertails are comfy. The slim grip panels keep the width down too, so even my short fingers found it comfortable to manage these guns. I don’t think you can go wrong here — anywhere.

Fred’s custom options means you can have even more fun and extend your envelope some. I say it’d be hard not to have one of each, at least? The $1,800 entry price for the custom is very affordable for what it is — and the stock guns are one of the best values I’ve seen in a very long time. It’s nice to see something new for a change that not only works as advertised, but is more fun than you thought it would be.