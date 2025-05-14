Ruger and Magpul RXM Pistol

Coined by networking technology executive Ray Noorda back in the ’90s, “coopetition” is one of those made-up words, but I think it’s earned its place in the official Merriam-Webster dictionary. Our world is chock-full of successful examples of coopetition — companies working together while concurrently locked in competitive battle. It’s a bit like the New York Giants and New York Jets sharing MetLife Stadium. In more business-world examples, consider how Apple and Samsung fight over the smartphone market but share product components. Toyota and Tesla collaborated on electric vehicle technology but will cut each other off at the knees to sell an extra battery-powered go-kart or two.

We even have examples of healthy coopetition here in our industry. Throughout the history of gun companies, we’ve seen numerous examples of proprietary cartridge ideas from one gun company becoming adopted industry-wide. Or consider the Ruger 10/22. Through standardization, consumers have a wide variety of customization options from numerous independent manufacturers. Ruger’s embrace of the aftermarket is a complete win for customers and arguably one of the reasons for sales of 10/22 models exceeding 6 million.

Now, the Ruger folks have done it again and embraced the widespread success of the GLOCK platform. In a new collaborative product launch with Magpul, the company brings to market its RXM family of pistols. Magpul supplies its EHG (Enhanced Handgun Grip) and PMAG 15 GL9 magazines (two per pistol). For those of you trapped in freedom-challenged states, the companies are offering 10-round configurations also. Ruger, of course, builds the shooty stuff.

I love this, primarily because it is just so darn customer-centric. When gun companies cooperate on basic things like sight-mounting specs or optics-mount standards, it makes life much, much easier for us buyers.