Next up was the Fiocchi Tipped Hollow Point. Also weighing in with a 40-grain projectile (Sound familiar? That’s the common weight of a standard .22LR projectile), it moved a bit faster, averaging 1,790.3 fps. As for 25-yard accuracy, it grouped into just 1.6 inches for five shots. Impressive.

I also had a box of FN-branded ammo on hand, the SS197SR V-Max load. Also sporting a 40-grain projectile, it averaged 1,802.9 fps — the fastest of the bunch. Accuracy was stellar in this one, too, at just 1.75 inches for five shots.

Last, since I had my 5.7x28mm-compatible SilencerCo Sparrow suppressor on hand, I tested another Fiocchi load, the Range Dynamics Subsonic. This one flings a 62-grain bullet, very heavy for the caliber. I measured the average velocity of 986.4 fps. Accuracy was solid too, punching a 2.1-inch group at 25 yards.

I did have some cycling issues with this subsonic combination, which is not at all unusual with a pistol, suppressor, and subsonic load. There’s often some debugging to do. Perhaps a boosted suppressor is in order, additional break-in, or maybe inadequate lube on the new pistol. I’ll be tinkering to work it out. It was very close to operating consistently.

As a side note, I used the suppressor with all loads. While they’re supersonic and will still generate a minuscule sonic boom, the overall blast noise was greatly diminished. Like all suppressors, this one also tamed even further the already-negligible felt recoil of the pistol.