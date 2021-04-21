SIG SAUER Presents Army Best Ranger Competition M17 Trophy Pistols

As for the trophy pistols themselves, the matching pair of M17s are built on a black AXG metal grip — like that used on the SIG Custom Works AXG Scorpion — with a custom black Nitron engraved slide. The right side of the slide is engraved with “Best Ranger Competition” and “Winner 2021” below the ejection port while the left reads the Ranger motto, “Rangers Lead The Way.” The slide optics plate is also engraved with the Best Ranger competition logo with the winners’ names to be added afterward.

In addition, the trophy pistols sport a gold curved trigger and Black G10 Grips with an inset Ranger Tab Medallion.

Not available for sale, the Best Ranger Competition Trophy pistols join other SIG Custom Works commemorative and ceremonial models like those for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Britt Slabinski’s MK25.

For more info: sigsauer.com