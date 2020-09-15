Smith & Wesson M&P9 M2.0 Compact Now Optics-Ready
While optic-ready handguns have been the trend in recent years, the use of optics for personal defense has become increasingly popular. To meet the demand of such customers, Smith & Wesson has added new optics-ready variants to its M&P9 M2.0 4” Compact lineup.
Available with and without a thumb safety, the M&P9 M2.0 4” Compact Optics Ready models feature a slide cut with seven included mounting plates, tall white-dot front and rear sights and enlarged forward serrations, in addition to the standard features of the M&P9 M2.0 4” Compact. The 9mm pistols ship with two 15-round magazines.
Compared to the stock pistol, the new optics-ready model weighs in slightly lighter at 25.8 oz. thanks to the added serrations and optics slide cut.
Specifications
Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
Model: M&P9 M2.0 4″ Compact Optics Ready
Frame: Compact, Polymer, Black
Action: Striker
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 15+1 (2 magazines)
Sights: Fixed, Polymer
Safety: Optional Thumb Safety
Dimensions (L): 7.3″
Barrel: 4″
Weight: 25.8 oz.
MSRP: $616
For more info: smith-wesson.com, Ph: 1 (800) 331-0852
Content provided by Smith & Wesson