Smith & Wesson M&P9 M2.0 Compact Now Optics-Ready

While optic-ready handguns have been the trend in recent years, the use of optics for personal defense has become increasingly popular. To meet the demand of such customers, Smith & Wesson has added new optics-ready variants to its M&P9 M2.0 4” Compact lineup.

Available with and without a thumb safety, the M&P9 M2.0 4” Compact Optics Ready models feature a slide cut with seven included mounting plates, tall white-dot front and rear sights and enlarged forward serrations, in addition to the standard features of the M&P9 M2.0 4” Compact. The 9mm pistols ship with two 15-round magazines.

Compared to the stock pistol, the new optics-ready model weighs in slightly lighter at 25.8 oz. thanks to the added serrations and optics slide cut.