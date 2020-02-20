The Glass
My Micro-Compact Hellcat came fitted with a Shield Reflex Mini Sight-Compact (RMS-C). The RMS-C lacks any external controls and feeds from a Lithium CR2032 battery. The sight includes an automatic darkening feature adjusting the brightness for ambient light conditions. Though the sight is technically on all the time, it will still run three years or more on a single battery.
The RMS-C weighs a paltry half-ounce and is sufficiently tiny as to ride on a legitimate pocket gun. The sight doesn’t interfere with the superb Crossbreed IWB holster and can even be pocket carried should you be so led. Tiny, bright, and all but indestructible, the RMS-C mounted atop a Micro Compact Hellcat adds science fiction capabilities to your deep carry gun.