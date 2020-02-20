How Does It Run?

It’s frankly uncanny. With the flat floorplate mounted on the stubby magazine the gun packs 12 rounds onboard and is just stupid tiny. At a mere 4" tall it’s really not much bigger than your cell phone. I pocket-carried the gun in this configuration comfortably even with the red dot sight in place.



The extra half-inch afforded by the extended magazine didn’t bother me one whit underneath my clothes. I’m a skinny guy living in the Deep South, so I am as naked as decorum might allow when wandering about town in the summer. The gun still rides on my right hip without poking out unduly. The Hellcat really does offer you service pistol-sized capacity in a chassis as concealable as puny single stack pocket guns.



Despite the compact dimensions, the high beavertail and undercut trigger guard do a splendid job of controlling recoil and mitigating muzzle flip. Slip on the pinky grip floorplate, and the gun feels that much better. With the extended magazine the Hellcat is still shorter than lesser guns. This is the most comfortable configuration of the three.



This is a tiny gun running full power 9mm Parabellum, so it jumps around a bit. However, at defensive ranges I could keep all 14 rounds inside what’s essentially one jagged hole firing offhand and at a decent cadence. I could even connect on my steel plate out at 60 meters a surprising percentage of the time. All Springfield Armory guns are accurate, and the Hellcat is no exception.

Running at speed the Hellcat lacks any snaggy bits, so it presents quickly and painlessly. The stubby mag runs just fine, but the extended version felt better to me. Recoil is snappy without being onerous, and follow-up shots flow forth like snot in a daycare full of two-year-olds. Sorry, the MD in me gets out at times.



I’d gladly tell you if I found some ugly little secret about the gun making it somehow less cool than it appears, but I was vexed. The Hellcat carries like a dream, shoots like a much bigger gun and packs enough downrange horsepower to get you out of the stickiest of spots. The Hellcat does alter the landscape a bit.