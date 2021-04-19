A Tom Mix Find

Back in about 1955, the ad in the L.A. Times described a Colt revolver for sale for $350, so the current owner called, got the address in Hollywood and hurried over only to find an old movie studio. The Colt was a .44-40 SAA with a 43/4″ barrel, SN 765XX, made in 1882. It had the remains of a cheap stove chrome finish through which engraving could be seen.

It sported a pair of original Colt mother-of-pearl grips, the right one having a carved longhorn steer’s head with 24kt gold horns and ruby eyes. Both escutcheons having the Rampant Colt facing forward indicated the grips were made in 1913 or later. The owner decided to call the movie company back to inquire about any known history of the gun. He was told all they knew was it had been owned by Tom Mix.

A Colt letter described the gun as seen, being factory engraved with no grips indicated. The owner decided to have the chrome electrically removed and found the engraving showed use, but was beautiful, and it was agreed, due to its era, the original finish was probably silver, so he had a light silver finish applied. If only it could talk!