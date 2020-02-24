Taurus 380 UL

Innovative Thinking

Taurus calls their “full-moon” cartridge holders “stellar clips.” It’s really a better term since they do have a star-like appearance. If you’re in a survival situation — your light plane crashes in the Outback and all your clips are lost — you can use the 380 UL without them. Comforting, no?



The chambers have a step and the rounds will stop on the case mouth. However, this method should be used only in a dire emergency. With different kinds of ammo, there can be a slight variation in case length, causing a misfire. In personal protection use, such an occurrence could be fatally embarrassing. Use the clips.



The trigger is wide, and its front face is smooth, as it should be on a DAO Revolver. The pull is so easy I was surprised to find it was around 11 lbs. If that’s a little heavy for you, the hammer spring tension is adjustable on Taurus revolvers, which is very clever. Just be sure you don’t lighten it to the misfire level.

The hammer has no cocking spur, of course, and it’s beautifully recessed into the frame. There’s nothing there to snag as you’re getting it out. Near the rear edge of the exposed part is the Taurus safety, ready to be popped out with the provided key. When that’s done, everything stops.



Because of the small cartridge, everything is shorter, and this includes the ejector movement. The rod travels only 3/8". Even so, it efficiently ejects the clip and five empty cases. I think the added weight of the clip helps in this.



On a self-defense piece like this, sights are of less importance, but these are excellent. They are a square-picture and the rear notch is wide. The ramped and serrated front is part of the barrel housing. The small black rear sight is adjustable, laterally, via a small screw on the right side.