The "Defensive" .22

Traditional Cases Against

Understanding why nearly every expert will steer a user away from a rimfire pistol or rifle when choosing a defensive tool comes down, broadly, to two areas where the .22LR cartridge is questionable: reliability and efficacy.

We’ll start with reliability first. Obviously, there’s a fundamental difference in the way that rimfire and centerfire cartridges work. The heart of the centerfire cartridge is the primer. When struck, it will create a plume of flame that ignites the powder sitting just above it. You’re probably already aware of this.

In a rimfire cartridge, however, a priming compound has to be squirted into the case in liquid form, at which point the cases are spun so the compound ekes into the internal crevices under the lip of the cartridge rim. That compound then becomes impact sensitive once it dries. It’s a wonder the rimfire priming system works as well as it does; certainly, it’s a testament to the quality control of some of our favorite ammunition producers.

When comparing the inherent reliability of centerfire and rimfire systems in “real world” contexts, however, it’s not even close. I have to comb through my memory banks to think of the last time I had a dud centerfire round. Even in those cases, an unexpected “click” rather than a bang was due to an equipment malfunction or modification related to the gun itself. Weak springs are almost always the culprit, though a broken or out-of-spec firing pin is sometimes to blame.

By comparison, I encountered an uncooperative rimfire cartridge the second-to-last time I was at the range. When the impact of the firing pin failed to set the round off, I rotated the cartridge a half-turn in the chamber to give it a strike elsewhere on the rim — a process that becomes almost second nature to well-traveled .22LR shooters. That sent it.

Even seasoned rimfire shooters will tell you that a bad round, even from quality ammo makers, and when fed into excellent, well-maintained tools, is just flat out something that happens. That’s not an ideal quality in a defensive arm.

Let’s next address the question of efficacy. It’s certainly true that even a lowly .22 has the potential to end an assailant’s malfeasance. The problem lies in how well a rimfire projectile performs that task. Consider this: While a 40-grain, .22 caliber bullet travels at about the same speed as a 124-grain 9mm bullet (say about 1,050fps), it has a third of the mass and a third of the bigger object’s momentum and kinetic energy. Most .22 hollow points also tend to expand minimally, if they manage to at all.

It’s a little beyond the scope of our present discussion to get further into the weeds of the terminal performance of various rimfire loads. However, I’d invite our readers to explore the extensive ballistics testing performed by Chris Baker and the team over at LuckyGunner.com. Greg Ellifritz’s exploration of firearms’ stopping power, published online by the Buckeye Firearms Association, is further good reading.