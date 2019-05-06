The Devil By Another Name

Courtesy

Brethren who peddle guns know sometimes you must chat up a customer, and sometimes say nothing. They know intuitively which greeting works best. “Hey, Bro, what are we lookin’ for today?” is convivial, harmless; but it doesn’t always fit. I’m not Bro. Wrong generation.



Courtesy, however, is never out of style and even covers the occasional gaffe. People schooled in rhetoric disparaging firearms and their owners can be hardened by militant opposition. But soft words, a smile, a ready ear can disarm them, even change their thinking.



Silence is never worse than the wrong words or too many. On the other hand, it denies someone your view — perhaps one he or she might entertain. Failing to share your perspective is like failing to vote.



If you’re engaging someone with a genuine interest in shooting but little knowledge of it, snatch that chance to make it appealing to him or her. Snippets from your past can be useful, but a monologue of matches won and deer shot plays poorly. Everyone listens longer when you talk about them. What can a pistol do for them? How can joining a shooting club or the NRA enhance their life? After many years in shooting circles, you may give little thought to what drew you or has kept you there. “Little things,” from gun-trading to handloading and tinkering, are easy to take for granted but may intrigue a novice. They’re your opening to shine a light on the “fun side” of firearms — your chance to mentor. It’s hard to trash ideas tendered by a likable ambassador!



Beware the title of expert. People don’t learn well from know-it-alls. Become a friend, a resource. Help someone choose, use and enjoy a handgun, and you won’t have to sell yourself or the pistol.



Much having to do with shooting is the same as when I first aligned he sights on a DCM .22. The 1911 is still popular; 4" Model 29s still jump in my hand. Prices have climbed, of course, as on rifles and shotguns that have weathered assaults by company accountants.

