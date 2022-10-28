The Insider: A Little Big Gun: Walther’s PP .22

I’m a firm believer in .22 autos like the classic Rugers, Browning Buckmarks and modern models like S&W’s “Victory” .22s introduced a few years ago. I’ve owned and shot all of them extensively. They’re all accurate, reliable and most work very neatly with a scope or red dot mounted. But none of them are what I’d call compact pistols.

At the other end of the spectrum are guns like Ruger’s newer LCP II .22 LR, Beretta’s 21A .22 LR and their kin. All are true pocket pistols and are highly concealable and fun to shoot but aren’t the best trail or “tractor” guns.

It wasn’t until a happy coincidence I had in the middle 1980s I realized there was another category of personal .22 auto I call “Little Big Guns.” I’d long been a fan of the Walther PP series, especially in .32 ACP. In the late 1970s, I picked up a nice, clean PP in .32 ACP and enjoyed it a great deal. I bought and later sold several PPK/s guns in .380 because I just found them not nearly as accurate as that PP .32 and not nearly as fun to shoot. They were snappy, and unless you really kept them clean and paid close attention to your grip, locked wrist and ammo, they tended to malfunction now and again. The little PP .32 ran like the proverbial three-year-old toward the candy counter and the almost nonexistent recoil and “shoot the jackrabbit at 30 yards” accuracy spelled sheer delight in the field.

Then I got to handle a good friend’s PP in .22 LR. I was smitten instantly, especially when I realized it had a “Duraluminum” frame. Those Germans knew what they were doing. But alas, not only are those models rare, they’re dear too. Can you say thousands? Then that coincidence occurred.