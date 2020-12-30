The Lipsey's Glock P80

Origin Story

In 1980 Gaston Glock was an engineer with extensive experience in industrial polymers. His company made things like combat knives and machinegun links for the Austrian military. Glock had never produced a firearm before and actually had very little experience with guns.

The story goes he was walking the halls of an Austrian Army facility and overheard a pair of officers talking about the upcoming handgun trials. The Austrian Army still used WWII-era Walther P38 pistols and was in dire need of replacements. As this initial contract would ultimately be for some 25,000 guns, all the major European arms manufacturers were taking part.

Glock gathered up examples of all the common combat handguns he could find and tore them apart. He drew from experts in military, law enforcement and sport shooting circles to assess what attributes the perfect military pistol might exhibit. He went from initial idea to working prototype in a mere three months.

Gaston ultimately named his new gun the GLOCK 17 as it represented the 17 th patent held by his company. He submitted several samples to the Austrian military trials, passed all of their abusive endurance tests and won the day. Along the way, he beat out eight different handguns from five established manufacturers.

The primary reason Glock’s pistol was so different was he held so few preconceptions. The use of polymer in the frame lowered the overall weight, mitigated felt recoil, and dropped the production costs precipitously. The gun operated via the short recoil system pioneered by the Browning Hi-Power, but most everything else was indeed fresh and new.

Those first Austrian pistols were serialized on the slides rather than the frames and were technically designated the Pistole 80 or P80. The similar Gen 1 GLOCK 17 hit U.S. shores in 1986 and was soon supplanted by the Gen 2 guns two years later. Original Gen 1 GLOCK 17s are subsequently tough to find.

Previously if you wanted a Gen 1 G17 of your own, you had to haunt the online gun auctions with both money and luck. I paid top dollar for my copy that is older than Britain’s Prince William and looks like it was carried operationally by the Apostle Peter. Nowadays, however, thanks to Lipsey’s and a three-year effort to convince GLOCK to make the gun, you can pick up your own NIB GLOCK P80 for essentially the same price as any other modern GLOCK pistol.