The MAC Stinger

Practical Tactical

The barrel is 0.25″ long and smoothbore. I’d admittedly sooner not find myself on the receiving end of one of these monsters. However, given the option when selecting a deep cover defensive tool, I’d probably just pick a decent knife.

The manual of arms is as weird as is the gun itself. Unscrew the barrel and ensure that there is no ammo within easy reach. Then unscrew the back cap until it comes free. Pull the cap back until it locks in place. This will expose the little trigger bar. Once cocked, push the end cap back into place and thread it tight.

There is a hole to accept a small wire safety. However, mine has been lost. There is purportedly a sordid set of circumstances wherein you can load the gun and have it misfire with the safety wire in place. Then the weapon will supposedly go off once the wire is removed.

Once the gun is cocked, drop a round in the barrel and thread it in place. Remove the wire safety, point the gun in the general direction of something you dislike, and squeeze. There are no sights, and it essentially has no barrel. This is a point and click last-ditch survival gun designed to be used at contact range. Curiously, the firing pin strikes the base of the case in two places on opposite sides of the rim.

WerBell did mean well. In addition to the wire safety, there is a knurled ring up front that rotates to secure the trigger in place. However, mine seems to be seized in place. No amount of vigorous contortion or verbal remonstration on my part could break it free. I don’t love you guys enough to put my weird little aluminum gun in a vise. As a result, my example is deadly as soon as it is cocked. I’m terrified of it.

Mitch WerBell’s son supposedly once accidentally shot himself with one of his Dad’s Stingers. I’m told he pulled through. However, I wouldn’t carry one of these for real for love or money.