The Marine Modell 1904

Korvettenkapitän Franz Becker leaned insouciantly against the front coaming of the conning tower of the U-14 and studied the British trawler through his binoculars. Though his crew thought him fearless, the charade was just that. Underneath, he was terrified just like the rest of them.

In 1915, the science of firing torpedoes from one moving ship into another was in its infancy. There yet remained a great deal of guesswork involved. As a result, whenever possible, Kapitan Becker tried to engage his prey on the surface. His forward deck gun was one of two 150mm monsters, and his gun crews knew how to run them. Able Seaman Biles crouched motionless behind a Spandau MG-08 clamped to the railing alongside his Captain. Becker glanced at the boy and hazarded a nervous smile.

The trawler was dead in the water. A lifeboat was already loose from the ship with a few men aboard. However, a vessel this size had a much larger complement. This might be as easy as it appeared, or it could be something else entirely. Kapitan Becker ordered all ahead slow. The muzzle of his big bow gun tracked the trawler as she bore. Becker retrieved his long-barreled Luger pistol, mounted up the wooden shoulder stock and charged the action.

Once nearly abreast, the stationary English vessel at a slant range of about 100 meters, panels on the starboard side of the trawler suddenly fell away. A pair of Maxim-Nordenfelt quick-firing 1-pounder pom-poms immediately opened up. The light automatic cannons raked the U-boat’s deck with 37mm high-explosive shells. The forward German deck gun roared in response, but the heavy round skipped off the water and passed less than a meter above the English vessel. The rear gun could not yet bear. Before his crew could get the gun reloaded, a symphony of British Vickers and Lewis guns slathered the gun mounts in machinegun fire.

Biles opened up with his Maxim as Becker snapped off five quick shots from his Luger in the general direction of the enemy bridge. That just attracted the attention of the British gunners. The next cloud of pain rained down on the conning tower. In desperation, Becker threw Biles down the open hatch. He hazarded a quick glance toward the deck and was crushed to see the shredded bodies of his gun crews, still and inert.

Becker tossed his Luger through the gaping hole and then leapt through the hatch himself, rapping his elbow viciously on the way down. With his good arm he pulled the hatch closed while Seaman Biles dogged it in place. He felt the 37mm HE rounds through the floor as they exploded against his boat and screamed for a crash dive. Whether Becker and the remaining members of his crew lived or died would be determined by how quickly they could get under water. If they weren’t sent to the bottom, he would circle back with torpedoes. However, they had to survive the next two minutes first …