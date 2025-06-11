War Interest

It wasn’t until WWI that the German military took a serious interest in the C96. After the staggering losses they suffered in men and materiel in the first year of fighting, it was clear production of the P-08 Luger pistol could not keep up with demand. Between the German governments of Prussia and Wurttemberg and the Austria-Hungary government (Austro-Hungarian Empire), approximately 173,000 C96 pistols were purchased to fill the gap. Wartime demand always boosted C96 Mauser sales, but military procurement contracts had always been small before WWI. The conflict marked a dramatic increase in the scale and destruction of warfare previously unseen, and unexpected.

After WWI, the C96 sales shifted notably from individual buyers toward foreign governments with both direct purchases and sales through arms dealers. More modern handguns were available, but the big Mauser clearly had a following, especially among the Russians who were one of their biggest and earliest post-war customers for it. Both Czarist and Bolshevik forces fighting the Russian Civil War used them in large numbers. The Chinese warlords of the 1920s and early 1930s, became be Mauser’s biggest customers for the big pistol. It’s estimated that as many as 300,000 pistols, mostly new production, including a substantial number of select-fire models, ultimately went to China’s private armies.

The Russians seem to have loved the C96 and bought substantial numbers of the new, smaller gripped, 4″ barrel, Model 1920. So many in fact that it quickly got nicknamed the Bolo model. In the case of the Chinese warlords, if they didn’t love the C96 too, they at least liked it and trusted its quality and reputation. A more important factor was the export of military long arms to China was banned while the export of pistols wasn’t. The C96 with buttstock was as close to a modern long gun as a pistol could get at that time.

In any case, they made extensive use of them, and manufactured at least 30,000 unlicensed copies domestically. The Chinese demand for C96 pistols was so great the Spanish firms of Astra and Royal started making their own unlicensed variants. They produced around 67,000, but not quickly enough to take advantage of the lucrative Chinese market. Most of these guns would see battle in the Spanish Civil War from 1936 to 1939.

The Mauser C96 was called to service as a stop-gap weapon in both world wars. In 1930, it was somewhat simplified to reduce manufacturing cost and standardized by the company as the Model 1930 Commercial. This last semi-auto C96 variant was successfully converted into a detachable magazine select-fire by 1932 that was very popular in China. The German Army also purchased it in limited numbers, designating it the M712. The cyclic rate was a ripping 900 rounds per minute, but with the shoulder stock attached, the weapon was controllable and it served in the sub-machinegun role until purpose-built submachine guns like the MP38 and MP40 could be fielded in sufficient numbers to replace it. Finally, in 1940 the German Luftwaffe bought 7,800 of the Model 1930 Commercial pistols. Mauser ended production in 1937 but still had enough inventory on hand to fill the order.

