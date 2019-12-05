Guns

Today NRA PPC matches can be fired with either a revolver or semi-auto, and categories for both revolver and semi-auto are “Production” and “Open Class.” The difference being if you go in with a production gun it has to look like and operate exactly as if it came out of a retail box.



However, if you’re serious about your shooting, the gun will have been gone over with a fine tooth comb — and fine stones! — by a top-notch gunsmith who knows revolvers and semis well.

As compared to an out-of-the-box production pistol, a full-on race-ready PPC revolver comes with a heavy bull barrel, after-market sights (on a sight rib), as well as after-market grips, usually custom fitted to your hand. And since this gun is for competition, the trigger pull can be reduced somewhat by a qualified gunsmith to soften the D/A pull. Often, the installation of a custom trigger stop was part of the process. But in reality, the vast majority of the best shooters shoot double action at every stage — even at 50 yards.



In those days, a pencil eraser glued to the back of the trigger guard — and carefully filed down — would do wonders for taking up trigger slack without the hammer falling unexpectedly. But the one thing you never ever want to do is play with the hammer spring tension, smoothing the action is one thing, but fooling around with hammer spring tension is foolish unless it’s done by an expert and trusted gunsmith.



As an old, big city street cop I cringe when I think of days gone by when “kitchen gunsmiths” would take a good working competition revolver and attempt to smooth the action by reducing spring tension way past the critical point, only to have misfires on the line. And what really made me hyperventilate was when someone tried one of these hack and whack gunsmith jobs on their duty pistol. Even now just talking about it makes me uneasy. Leave the internal stuff to people who know what they’re doing. Semi-autos have their own design issues that are also best left to a qualified gunsmith.