Handling

As noted, the DA pull was very sweet, and the SA pull crisp, if a bit heavy, and as also noted earlier, it felt distinctly muzzle heavy.

The adjustable rear sight differs from those of yesteryears: Read the owner’s manual on that! The red ramp front sight is interchangeable with a 0.50″ Allen wrench, and the owner’s manual says, “Optional sights (sic) configurations are available in either a Tritium sight, brass bead configuration, or a fiber optic.” Medium thread locker is suggested when changing the front sight.

The test gun came out of the box with the rear sight far to the left of center. Did they have to adjust it that far to get it to hit? Nope. A test shot aimed at high chest from 25 yards put the bullet well left into the silhouette’s shoulder area. The idiosyncratic rear sight has a “windage lock” that needs to be loosened with an Allen wrench to adjust the rear sight blade laterally. After some experimentation, we got it dialed in, but the adjustment felt mushy.

Previous Anacondas came with Colt-logoed and medallioned Pachmayr grips, which nicely cushioned the web of the hand. The 2021 version comes with Hogues, which felt great but left a bare steel backstrap; thus, the grip cushioned the proximal joints of both thumb and trigger finger, but not the web of the hand that generally takes the brunt of the recoil.

HKS Size 29 speedloaders worked fine with the Anaconda. We experienced no sticking of spent casings in the chambers, even with our hottest loads. With the muzzle turned up, more spent casings than not fell without touching the ejector rod, and when we rapped the latter, all the rest cleared with alacrity. A good thing. Unloading, one live cartridge would sometimes hang up on the left side of the grip, but there were no issues or glitches in rapid ejection of spent brass. All primer indents were centered and deep. The cylinder latch did require a stronger rearward pull than Colts of the past which generally offered an effortless release.