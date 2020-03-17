In 2003, a joint effort by GLOCK and an ATK team led by the brilliant Ernest Durham birthed the .45 GAP cartridge. GLOCK’s 13+1 round G21 had, in 13 years, become the most popular standard issue .45 ACP among America’s police, but smaller-handed personnel complained of its girth and long trigger reach. The .45 GLOCK Auto Pistol cartridge came in at a size that could run in 9mm-size platforms: OAL 1.070″ and a case length of 0.755″. This allowed its use in the standard GLOCK frame as opposed to the larger one developed for the .45 ACP and 10mm Auto.

New York State Police were the first big agency to adopt it. Soon 10 percent of our state police agencies had armed their troopers with the GAP, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. All reported excellent results in actual shootings. Other ammo makers offered .45 GAP, with a choice of 185-, 200- and 230-gr. rounds fully duplicating standard pressure .45 ACP performance. Springfield Armory tooled up to make pistols for the new cartridge. The .45 GAP was on a fast track.

Today, however, 80 percent of those bellwether LE agencies have abandoned it. Half of those, PA and NY, went back to .45 ACP, while the other half, GA and SC, went to the 9mm. What happened? There’s more than one answer.