The Sixgunner: Trapper's Guns

Growing up and reading Elmer Keith, I gained an appreciation for excellent craftsmanship, be it custom guns, handguns stocks, or quality leather. In Keith’s era, there were only a handful of true craftsmen. One of the most pleasant things I do is “discover” many of these. Tom Beaudette leads Trapper’s Guns, not to be confused with Trapper Guns — quite prominent in the 1970s and 1980s and operated by Lin “Trapper” Alexiou.

Now that we’ve got it all straightened out, we can look at Tom Beaudette of Trapper’s Guns and the custom Ruger sixguns he turns out. As many of us did, Tom discovered a big bore handgun killed just as cleanly and quickly as a much harder-to-carry rifle. The only difference was often the distance the handgun afforded.

Tom also was greatly influenced by John Linebaugh. In Tom’s case, it was an article in 1988 on the .475 Linebaugh. He contacted John Linebaugh, had him build a custom Ruger Bisley .475 and soon learned what Linebaugh meant by a packable and powerful pistol. By 1997, Tom decided he wanted to be a custom sixgunsmith. He looked for a job to help him with the money he needed to outfit a shop. He found a true dream job as a government hunter and trapper (hence Trapper’s Guns) under the USDA. This brought him in contact with predatory bears, cougars and coyotes, using many different handguns in his work. In 2011, he retired from being a professional hunter and decided he would build custom handguns full time.

In the early years of Elmer Keith, the number one sixgun for customizing was the Colt Single Action. Today the number one foundation for a custom single action is the Ruger. As they come from the factory, Ruger sixguns are virtually indestructible and, if one so chooses, will serve just as they are for a lifetime of shooting. Any Ruger single actions or New Model Blackhawks provide excellent platforms for building a special custom single action. Tom says he prefers the Rugers as they are “… strong and hold up well. I prefer to use Douglas barrel blanks and line bore most handguns I build. I like my actions to be bank vault tight and the timing perfect. This ensures the longevity of the handgun under heavy use…. I am an old-school kind of guy, and we live by simple rules — God, Family, Work Hard and Play Hard. What else is there?”