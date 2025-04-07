The S&W Performance Center 2000 Schofield

Variants

The variations reflect its use in history. Most shipped in the original military configuration with a 7″ barrel, blued cylinder and frame, color case hardened barrel latch, hammer, and trigger guard. Some shipped nickel-plated, perhaps in keeping with those sold on the secondary market.

The 5″ barrel version honors the use of the Schofield by Wells Fargo Express Company. They came in blued and nickel versions and had the color-case hardened components described before.

The original Schofields had a domed hammer stud. Of the more than one dozen Performance Center Schofields I examined, all but one had a flush hammer stud. The one example with a domed hammer stud was a special run of the WFS prefix Schofields with this feature. No explanation is known for this.

The pinned front sight is inscribed on all versions with 2000 Performance Center on the left and 1875 Mod. 3 Schofield on the right.

When word came out of the upcoming release of the Schofields, collectors and cowboy shooters lined up with fists of cash. Some had original Schofield revolvers and wanted to obtain the new offering with the same serial number, and others wanted an American-made reproduction for cowboy action shooting events. The suggested retail was around $1,500, but some went for more at auction.

The first 125 (GWS0001 – GWS0125) were sold in a special auction and had Cherrywood grips and a Cherrywood case. The serial number prefix GWS stood for George W. Schofield.

A unique series of 151 revolvers was offered to commemorate the sesquicentennial of S&W. Each had gold engravings of Horace Smith and Daniel B. Wesson and a banner proclaiming the dates and caliber. Each also came with a specially minted medallion and presentation case. Each revolver serial number had the prefix DBW for Daniel B. Wesson, followed by a year that S&W had been in business.

Other serial numbers can be confusing, but Rick’s research found they have meaning.

GWS stands for George W. Schofield. WFC stands for Wells Fargo & Company.

WFE stands for Wells Fargo Express, while WFS stands for Wells Fargo Schofield.

NKL stands for nickel plated, while NTM designates a limited run made for Nelson Tool and Machine, a subcontractor for the PC2000 Schofields.

Some series came in a wooden presentation box, while others came in a fancy golden cardboard box.

Does this make sense? Rick supplied a list of serial number variations and the number of revolvers produced under each:

After 25 years, the value of these revolvers varies depending on what remains of the original packaging, wear, and whether they have been fired. I see them offered intermittently in the cowboy action shooter forums and on firearm auction sites. While the Performance Center Schofields will never command the price as the originals, they are still beautiful and fun to shoot.

GWS series: 7″ Blue, GWS0001 – GWS2599 (2,599)

NKL series: 7″ Nickel, NKL0000 – NKL0121 (122)

NTM series: 7″ Blue, NTM0001 – NTM0006 (6)

DBW series: 7″ Blue, with wooden case,

DBW1852 – DBW2002 (151)

WFE series: 5″ Blue, cardboard box,

WFE000 – WFE0151 (152)

WFS series: Mixed barrel lengths/finish with

wooden case, WFS0001–WFS0072 (72)

WFC series: 5″ Nickel cardboard box,

WFC000 – WFC0106 (107)

