Turbocharging Your Glock
DSP Laser’s Magic
Americans simply live to customize stuff. Aftermarket widgets abound to amp up our automobiles, cell phones, fashions — even teeth. In no place is this odd proclivity better displayed than in our firearms.
As soon as some new whiz-bang smoke pole hits the streets there arise accessory sights, triggers, magazine funnels and rail-mounted espresso machines custom fit to the gun. Some of these upgrades are well reasoned, efficient and effective. Others are frankly rubbish. Today we shall occupy ourselves with the previous sort.
The DSP Laser treatment makes this good Glock great. Starting with a high-end Vickers G17, DSP Laser improves the overall grippiness as well as the aesthetics of the gun.
A Wee Bit of Science
Alec Guinness purportedly coined the term “Light Saber” on the set of the movie Star Wars. The original script referred to these iconic weapons as “Laser Swords.” All I can say to Sir Alec is, from my very soul, thank you.
Laser is an acronym for Light Amplification through Stimulated Emission of Radiation. Lasers were once the sole stuff of science fiction tomes. Nowadays they cut steel, measure distances and carry our long-distance telephone calls, all at 186,000 miles per second. Soon lasers really will bring down cruise missiles and detonate inbound artillery rounds. Ours is a brave new world indeed.
DSP Laser does small Glocks, too. This G43 looks and behaves far better than the original.
Raw Material
Gaston Glock’s eponymous plastic pistol changed the way people shoot each other. Simple to use and reliable as a tire iron, the Glock handgun is the Kalashnikov of the handgun world. As a result, a cottage industry has arisen around customizing these imminently versatile contrivances. Amongst this crowded field, DSP Laser is refreshingly different.
The word plastic is an adjective. It describes a material that can be heated and formed into something different. The antonym is elastic. In the case of Glock pistol frames, this just means you can heat it, shape it into something else, and then expect it to stay that way.
Some customized Glock frames look like somebody handed a soldering iron to a crack-addled beaver. While the end result does indeed improve the grippiness of the frame, the aesthetics of the project can be suboptimal. However, the good folks at DSP Laser use a computer-controlled industrial laser to re-texture the grippy bits of your favorite Glock frame. This machine-driven version is, to delve into the vulgar tongue, freaking awesome.
The texture is a cool consistent array of arrow contours burned into the polymer. These uniform geometric shapes sport tiny sharp edges aplenty to better interface the gun with your hand, particularly if you might be sweaty, rushed, or terrified. The computer ensures that these shapes are precisely burned into the spots you want while sparing those you don’t. The final product is legitimately better than the stock gun on the range while making a definitive statement in your holster.
And The Result?
I had Matt at DSP laser-up a compact G43 as well as a full-size Vickers Glock 17. To be completely honest, it was with some trepidation I dropped these two expensive frames in the post. Both these guns set me back a pretty penny. What if they were to come back and suck?
Wow. Not only do these two utility pistols run better, they strike a dashing pose when juxtaposed alongside lesser Glocks. The laser-etched portions meticulously follow all the sultry curves and angles of the frame’s geometry while studiously avoiding the sundry stuff that makes your Glock a Glock. I’m a pretty skeptical lad when it comes to cool-guy stuff purported to make my good guns great, but the laser treatment from DSP Laser really did impress me. The images online don’t do it justice. Particularly on that FDE G17, the new DSP Laser version just pegs the awesometer.
You can opt for the sides of the frame, the front and back straps, or both. To submit your favorite Glock to the Full Monty will set you back $180. What you get back, however, looks, feels, and runs like a totally new gun.
For more info: www.dsplaser.com, Ph: (478) 225-6056