I’ve known Terry Tussey for about 35 years — translating to just a bit more than half the time he’s been working on 1911s. Terry has, in all honesty, a lifetime of experience behind him. To call him an icon with the design is to sorely understate the situation. Without knowing it, you’ve likely already benefited from his innovation and expertise. Look to major makers in the industry and many have incorporated some of Terry’s ideas into their designs. And he continues to innovate today. When Terry calls, I always wonder what remarkable new thing am I about to hear about. “Roy, you know how the disconnector always …” — and then I find myself smacking my forehead asking why I didn’t ever see this before.

During the 1960s and ’70s, Terry worked for Colt and Safariland as a factory representative, building industry experience as he grew his 1911 knowledge. Finally, in 1980, Terry quit his “real” job and hung his shingle as a full-time gunsmith, never looking back. I used to attend the Del Mar gun show in San Diego in the middle and late 1980s and the highlight of the show was the time spent talking guns with Terry. His table was always full of surprises, delights, unusual design ideas and innovative custom touches.

Terry would unfailingly reach under the table and hand me a cloth-wrapped gun. “Here, tell me what you think,” he’d say. The first time I saw his “Carry Comp” Officer’s ACP with the built-in comp system, hard chrome finish, crisp trigger and attention to detail it floored me. I’d never seen anything like it — and no one else had either. “How is this possible, Terry? How do you think these things up?” I’d say. He’d always just grin.

As the years passed and my writing career grew, I had the distinct pleasure of showcasing many of Terry’s particularly special guns. The world’s first Damascus 1911 landed on the cover of GUNS Magazine courtesy of Terry, Caspian and an editor who liked to take chances. Customized Colt Mustangs (before anyone was doing them), multi-caliber sets built on a single frame (“Six Calibers In One: Tussey’s Multi-Caliber Marvel!” May/June 2015) and any number of often mind-boggling custom 1911s passed through my hands. A 1911 engraved “Dream Gun” (May/June 2004) landed on Handgunner’s cover — lighting a fire among readers. All had a single, consistent theme — they were all 100% reliable and shot like lasers. Working with Terry’s guns made me understand it’s possible to create a 1911 able to shoot into less than 1″ at 25 yards. I saw it, I did it, and he’d always laugh when I told him about it. “I told you it would shoot,” he’d laugh. “Why do you sound so surprised?”