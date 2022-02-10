Data Drives 'Em Crazy: Insights from John Lott

Writing at Townhall last month, Lott said this: “Gun sales increased dramatically in 2020 before receding some in 2021. Background checks on gun sales soared from 12.4 million in 2019 to 20.3 million in 2020 and declining back to 17.6 million in 2021.”

A few lines later, Lott reported, “But what the media ignores is that the number of violent gun crimes dropped dramatically in 2020. Last October, the US Department of Justice released a study showing victims reported 212,470 gun crimes to police in 2020, a drop of 27% from the 290,790 in 2019. The share of violent crimes committed with guns also fell – by over 30%.”

I frequently write about proposed bans on so-called “assault rifles,” an idea the far left holds onto like a winning lottery ticket. Read the FBI Uniform Crime Report, Tables 11 and 20, and you’ll confirm rifles of any kind are used in only 2 to 4 percent of all homicides in any given year. If rifles are used in a fraction of murders, why are anti-gunners trying so hard to get them banned?

Reports from 2019 and back are easy to use, while the FBI Crime Report for 2020 is by far the most user-unfriendly version I’ve ever dealt with. Making matters worse, as a working journalist I’ve made numerous inquiries to the FBI media office to find out why the agency adopted a new format and how to read it. Crickets. I haven’t heard anything from anyone in the FBI, not even via email. Nobody seems interested in explaining or defending the new format.

While the crime report doesn’t list all crimes or weapons used, the 2 to 4 percent pattern of rifles used in homicides has been consistent for many years. More people are murdered annually with knives/cutting instruments, blunt instruments or “personal weapons” (feet, fists or open hands) than with rifles of any kind.

