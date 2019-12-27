More Guns in Private Hands Than Previously Estimated

What does all of this actually mean? For openers, it suggests estimates by gun control proponents of declining private gun ownership may be more wishful thinking than fact. It also supports the well-known notion of gun owners not wanting to acknowledge their possession of firearms. Many don’t want their trendy friends to know they’ve got a gun (or more) in the closet, while others say it’s nobody’s business — especially the government’s — if they own guns.



Do they vote? If Virginia is any indicator, many relax in lethargy until they see their rights threatened — typically after an election. At this writing, 78 counties in the Old Dominion had declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” in the aftermath of the November election that turned the State Assembly power entirely over to Democrats. They immediately declared war on gun owners, who belatedly regained consciousness, not in time to vote, but in plenty of time to complain.



They’ll have an opportunity next November to turn things around, but for the next 11 months, they are at war with Richmond.