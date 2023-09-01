Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

17-Round Magazine Now Available

For Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro Family
Written By Handgunner Staff
0

Springfield Armory has announced the launch of a new 17-round magazine for the Hellcat Pro family of 9mm pistols.

While the Hellcat Pro was launched with a flush-fitting magazine that holds 15 rounds of 9mm, this new extended 17-round magazine enhances the handgun’s already impressive performance. The result is a full 17+1 capacity with a minimally increased overall height.

The new Hellcat Pro 17-round magazine is offered with either black or Desert FDE extended basepads that conform to the contours of the Hellcat Pro’s grip frame and feature the same Adaptive Grip Texture as the pistol. The result is a seamlessly integrated extended magazine that enhances both ergonomics and ammunition capacity.

MSRP for both the black or Desert FDE variants of the 17-round Hellcat Pro magazines is $42.99, and they are both available for purchase on the Springfield Armory Store.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro with 17-Round Magazine
17-Round...
Springfield Armory has announced the launch of a new 17-round magazine for the Hellcat Pro family of 9mm pistols.
Read Full Article
Ethics Or Elitism?
It was an innocent-enough mistake — well, not really a mistake; perhaps an error in polite judgment — but it provided an opportunity for some folks to...
Read Full Article
The Simtek StealthALERT offers additional layers of protection to your firearms, even if they're stored in a safe or lockbox.
Protect Your...
We can never be too careful with our gun security strategies. In fact, storage plans ought to use a layered approach like self and home defense. The more...
Read Full Article