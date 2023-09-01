Springfield Armory has announced the launch of a new 17-round magazine for the Hellcat Pro family of 9mm pistols.

While the Hellcat Pro was launched with a flush-fitting magazine that holds 15 rounds of 9mm, this new extended 17-round magazine enhances the handgun’s already impressive performance. The result is a full 17+1 capacity with a minimally increased overall height.

The new Hellcat Pro 17-round magazine is offered with either black or Desert FDE extended basepads that conform to the contours of the Hellcat Pro’s grip frame and feature the same Adaptive Grip Texture as the pistol. The result is a seamlessly integrated extended magazine that enhances both ergonomics and ammunition capacity.

MSRP for both the black or Desert FDE variants of the 17-round Hellcat Pro magazines is $42.99, and they are both available for purchase on the Springfield Armory Store.

