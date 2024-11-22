The Best Black Friday &
Cyber Monday Deals
On Guns, Gear & Ammo
We scoured the internet so you don’t have to and compiled all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on guns, gear and ammo in one place. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be adding to it in the days ahead.
5.11 Tactical
• New holiday deals every week through Christmas
• Select graphic hoodies $29.99 through Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
• Season of Service: Heroes don’t take holidays. Gear up this season with 30% off 5.11 duty gear. Cannot be combined with other offers. Exclusions apply.
• Free hat with purchase of $200 or more. Use Code “CHEERS” While supplies last.
AXIL
Through Dec. 1, 2024 at 11:59 pm MST
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on XCOR Pro earbuds ($299.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on XCOR earbuds ($199.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on GS Extreme 2.0 earbuds ($199.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on SIG GS Extreme earbuds ($199.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Trackr Blu Electronic Earmuffs ($159.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Trackr Electronic Earmuffs ($99.99)
• Buy 1, Get 1 Free on XPHERE outdoor bluetooth speaker ($249.99)
• Free shipping on all orders over $50 (U.S. only)
Bodyguard Armored Backpacks and Jackets
https://bulletproofbodyguard.com
• 30% off armored backpacks and jackets + free shipping
Crosman
Offers valid through Nov. 30, 2024 while supplies last
• 20% off all airsoft
• Get a free 1500ct steel BBs and 5ct CO2 with any DSBR purchase
• Buy a Mission, get 25% off and receive a free tin of pellets
DeSantis Gunhide
https://www.desantisholster.com
• Enjoy 20% off the Speed Scabbard and Slim-Tuk through Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Use code 20OFFTSS and 20OFFTST at checkout!
• Free ground shipping on orders over $100
Special Combo Offer
Subscribe (or renew early) and receive two-years of American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine plus a FREE 2025 calendar at a special combo price delivered to your mailbox! This offer includes FREE digital download of each issue!
Federal Premium
https://www.federalpremium.com
Black Friday Black Pack Bucks Rebate
• Buy a minimum of two qualifying boxes of Federal 1,100-round Black Pack rimfire ammunition and get $20 back.
• Maximum rebate is $100 (10 boxes) per person or household.
• Qualifying Federal Black Pack ammunition is limited to manufacturer part number 36BF1100, 36-grain lead hollow point, 1,100-round box.
• Federal Black Pack case packs are 4 boxes, 4,400 rounds with a rebate of $10 per box or $40 per case.
• Rebate is valid for purchases made Nov. 17, 2024 through Dec. 26, 2024. The deadline for online submission is Jan. 10, 2025.
Black Cloud Bucks Rebate Program
• Buy at least two (2) boxes of Federal Premium Black Cloud or Black Cloud TSS shotshell ammunition and get a rebate of $5/box. A minimum purchase of two (2) boxes is required.
• The maximum rebate is $200 per person or household.
• Valid for purchases made Oct. 15 through Dec. 31, 2024. The deadline for online submission is Jan. 31, 2025.
Bismuth Is Better Rebate
• Buy at least two (2) boxes of Federal Premium® HEVI-Bismuth or Federal Premium Hi-Bird Fiber Wad Bismuth shotshell ammunition to get $5/box back. A minimum purchase of two (2) boxes is required.
• The maximum rebate is $250 per person or household.
"The Insider"
Roy Huntington’s Insider columns from American Handgunner Magazine, niftily secured in one spot, the culmination of over 120 episodes of him sitting scratching his head wondering what he was going to write about. After some 20 years as editor, you’ll be amazed to look at what he’s said over the years. From guns and gear, to dogs, old cars and good stories, it’s all here.
Enter coupon code SAVE5 at checkout.
Shell Shock Technologies
https://shellshocktechnologies.com
Nov. 19 through Nov. 29, 2024
• 15% off Shell Tech home and personal defense ammo
• Get 10% off Shell Tech Competition Ready FMJ
• Free shipping on all orders over $125
Silencer Central
https://www.silencercentral.com
• Buy One, Get One Free; Buy a qualifying BANISH suppressor and get a BANISH 22K-V2 for free — a lightweight, full titanium rimfire suppressor! Offer valid on BANISH suppressors valued at or above $849. Purchaser pays all tax stamp fees. Promotion is valid while supplies last or until Dec. 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.
Sitka
• Up to 50% off select products.
Springfield Armory
https://www.springfield-armory.com
• Receive three (3) extra magazines, a range bag and Viridian RFX11 green dot optic FREE when you purchase select Springfield Armory Hellcat® and Hellcat Pro handguns now through Nov. 30, 2024 (over $300 value)
• Receive a FREE Scope Mount and two (2) additional magazines with the purchase of any new M1A rifle now through Dec. 31, 2024 ($282 value)
Steelhead Outdoors
https://www.steelheadoutdoors.com
Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, 2024
• Get a free cable with any pistol box purchase. Using promo code CABLE24
• Receive a free deluxe kit with the purchase of any safe. Use promo code BF2024150.
Strikeman Dry Fire Training Systems
• Early Black Friday Sale: Use code BF30 for 30% off plus free shipping
Target Sports USA
• AMMO+ Members can enjoy an upgraded discount of 14% off select ammo for one week only starting Nov. 25, 2024.
Versacarry
• Up to 35% off select products; Use code EBF35 at checkout.
XS Sights
With sights and tools, XS now offers the complete solution for DIYers to be prepared and confident in their EDC.
• 30% off sitewide from Nov. 22 – Dec. 4, 2024 (11:59 p.m. CST).
“Duke” Venturino’s Shooting Iron
A complete collection of “Duke” Venturino’s Shooting Iron column originally published in American Handgunner magazine from 2005 through 2024.
His hometown and friendly style won the hearts of tens of thousands, and he always had a kind word or short note for everyone who reached out to him. In life, Duke was the same as he was in print — honest, capable, a friend to all, decent, quick to shake a hand — and even faster to grin at you.
Enjoy this collection and think about the kind man who wrote it all.
Enter coupon code SAVE5 at checkout.
Best Of Smith & Wesson 2010–2019
Both American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine have showcased Smith & Wesson products on their covers and in their pages literally thousands of times over the decades. This book includes all the guns featured between 2010 and 2019.
Loaded with revolver, pistol and rifle content — all in full color.
From FMG favorite authors: Will Dabbs, MD, Roy Huntington, John Taffin, Mike “Duke” Venturino, Dave Anderson, John Connor and more!
Enter coupon code SAVE5 at checkout.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
In-store and online; Thursday, Nov. 21 to Saturday, Nov. 30.
Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s
In-store and online; Monday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Dec. 1.
Midway USA
A week-long Cyber Week Sales Event starting Nov. 25 and lasting until Dec. 2. Shop deals on hunting gear, outdoor clothing, shooting gear, optics and more.
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Pre-Black Friday Sale: Nov. 15-27
Black Friday Sale: Nov. 29 – Dec. 2