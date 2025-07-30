GlockStore GS 26X
The GS 26X combines the best features of the GLOCK 43X, 19, and 26 into one ideal EDC handgun. Built on the GLOCK 26 platform, GlockStore extended the grip to match the length of a Glock 19, allowing the use of standard double-stack G19 magazines. The overall profile mirrors the GLOCK 43X, but with full OEM double-stack GLOCK magazine compatibility. It also features the same accessory rail as the 43X, making it compatible with subcompact weapon lights. With these features and more, the GS26X stands out as the ultimate everyday carry solution.
Features:
• Slimline Accessory Rail (Mounts a Streamlight TLR-7X Sub)
• Asphalt Grip Texturing
• Double Trigger Undercut
• Flared Magwell
• Gen5 Ambidextrous Magazine Release (pre-installed)
• Gen5 Slide Lock (pre-installed)
Compatibility:
GS 26X lowers accept Gen3, 4, & 5 GLOCK 26/27/33 lower parts. Included are a Gen5 Slide Lock, Slide Lock Spring, Gen5 Ambidextrous Magazine Release, and Magazine Release Spring, all preinstalled, to ensure compatibility between generations.
Now available for pre-order: $149.99
Estimated ship date: September 2025
