In Memoriam: Tiger McKee

It is with a heavy heart I have to share some sad news. Tiger McKee, long-time author of American Handgunner’s “Tactics and Training” column, has passed away.

While Tiger has graced the pages of American Handgunner and the Tactical Wire with his insightful teachings on personal defense, concealed carry and firearm-related tactics, he’s perhaps best known for his lifelong commitment to being a student. This “always learning” mentality was behind the success and reputation of his ShootRite Firearms Training Academy in Langston, Ala.

Tiger racked up accolades from recognition, including expert ratings on pistol and rifle from none other than Col. Jeff Cooper of Gunsite Academy and teaching certifications from Thunder Ranch and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But it was always his self-described “lifelong student” approach that made him so relatable.