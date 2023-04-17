5
In Memoriam: Tiger McKee
It is with a heavy heart I have to share some sad news. Tiger McKee, long-time author of American Handgunner’s “Tactics and Training” column, has passed away.
While Tiger has graced the pages of American Handgunner and the Tactical Wire with his insightful teachings on personal defense, concealed carry and firearm-related tactics, he’s perhaps best known for his lifelong commitment to being a student. This “always learning” mentality was behind the success and reputation of his ShootRite Firearms Training Academy in Langston, Ala.
Tiger racked up accolades from recognition, including expert ratings on pistol and rifle from none other than Col. Jeff Cooper of Gunsite Academy and teaching certifications from Thunder Ranch and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But it was always his self-described “lifelong student” approach that made him so relatable.
Tiger has been a prolific writer, publishing hundreds of “how-to” articles on self-defense and shooting techniques. I addition to his magazine and newsletter work, he found time to publish two successful books — “The Book of Two Guns: The Martial Art of the 1911 Pistol and AR Carbine” and “AR-15 Skills and Drills: Learn How To Run Your AR Like A Pro.”
In recent years, Tiger’s passion expanded to DIY gunsmithing and customization. You may have noticed more and more articles in American Handgunner and some of our special editions highlighting Tiger’s shop work on revolvers, Hi-Power pistols, and more.
We’ve got a couple of articles he’s completed recently that will be highlighted in upcoming editions of American Handgunner, so please keep an eye out. I know of no better way to honor the man than to share his work.
Tiger will be missed. He was a true gentleman who was truly a joy to work with.
This tragic news is just breaking, so we’ll share as we learn more about arrangements and honorarium opportunities.