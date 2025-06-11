Kimber's Next Generation 1911

Kimber has released four new models of its Next Generation 1911s, which are optics-ready and feature an external extractor, differing from the legacy internal design features on Kimber 1911s that have been in use for over 30 years. This, plus the clean and crisp GT Trigger found on the 2K11 delivers a new level of reliability and performance from the next generation of Kimber firearms. These additional features, plus the multi-faced top strap from the 2K11 enhance reliability and aesthetics.

Kimber utilized the latest CNC technology to create a precise slide-to-frame fitment that promotes clean and modern aesthetics and gives buyers highly customized attributes on their handgun right out of the box.

All models of the Next Generation Kimber 1911 will ship with two magazines as well as a Trijicon RMR footprint optics plate. A first production limited edition of 500 pieces will be produced to commemorate this new lineup.

The Kimber Next Generation 1911 is available in two finish options — two-tone and stainless — and two caliber options: 9mm and .45 ACP.

MSRP: $999

KimberAmerica.com

