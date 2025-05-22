Engineered for both right- and left-hand shooters, the ambidextrous Mission First Tactical Pro Series holsters are packed with advanced features that enhance performance, stability and wearability. This inside-the-waistband (IWB) holster is optimized for both strong-side and appendix carry, providing flexibility for any shooter.

The centerpiece of the MTF Pro Series is its patent-pending In-Line Magnetic Retention System (ILMRS), which uses a powerful neodymium magnet (rated at 11 lbs. max pull) to secure a fully loaded pistol without mechanical locks. The system is independent of any weapon-mounted lights, allowing smooth and silent draw and reholstering.

The Integrated Barrel Stabilizer Insert (IBSI) maintains the pistol slide in perfect alignment with the upper portion of the holster body, preventing binding during draw — especially from awkward or unconventional positions.

A built-in vertical wedge brings the top of the pistol closer to the body for ultra-concealment, while reducing sag and improving carry stability by pressing comfortably against the body. The ambidextrous belt claw includes stackable thickness shims and adjustable height, offering a customizable draw angle and enhanced concealment by rotating the grip inward.

Every Pro Series holster is handcrafted in the USA. Each package includes two 1.5″ tuckable belt clips and one standard 1.5″ belt clip, with the option to upgrade to a Comfort Carry Paddle for OWB use (sold separately).

Additional Features:

15° adjustable cant

Adjustable ride height

Multiple clip mounting options

Full trigger guard coverage

Slide-mounted optic relief cut

Suppressor-height sight channel for co-witness

Mid-height sweat guard for added comfort

Softened holster radius to eliminate pressure points (“hotspots”)

Not compatible with threaded barrels or compensators

Use of medium thread locker on screws is recommended

MSRP: $89.99

MissionFirstTactical.com

