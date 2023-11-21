NEXTORCH P86 Flashlight With Electronic Whistle

Why invest in an everyday carry tool that serves a single purpose when you can purchase one that serves two? The NEXTORCH P86 1600lm flashlight with 120db electronic whistle offers sound and light in one compact package.

The powerful 1600-lumen P86 offers simple operation with its independent switch design and texture-enhanced metal buttons. A simple press of the designated sound button activates a 120-decibel electronic whistle with 360-degree sound output. The white light switch allows the user to access high, medium and low settings. To operate, half-press the white light button for momentary high mode and full-press for constant-on medium mode. In constant-on mode, a half-press of the button will allow you to cycle through all illumination modes.

This high-output flashlight can cast its powerful beam up to 328 yards.

The battery life of the P86 flashlight can last up to 60 hours in low mode, 6.5 hours in medium and 2 hours in high. A convenient, multipurpose LED battery status indicator located adjacent to the operation buttons gives you the remaining battery life at a glance. It also shows the status while charging. The onboard hidden USB-C charging port is waterproof and dustproof, and it comes standard with one 18650 Li-ion battery. Optional accessories are available for purchase, including the V10 nylon holster, V51 tactical quick draw holster and traffic wand.

The P86 Flashlight (MSRP $85) is crafted from 6061-T6 aerospace-grade aluminum. Its impact-resistant, coated tempered glass lens is surrounded by a grey titanium strike bezel embedded with nano-ceramic beads for a strength second only to diamond. Engineered for emergency, security and personal defense, the P86 can survive in the harshest environments, also making it an excellent choice for hunting, fishing and camping.

For more information, visit Nextorch.com.

