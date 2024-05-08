Real Avid has entered a new product category with the introduction of its RAV folding knife series.

Building on the company’s mission to provide tooling solutions for the gun enthusiast’s workbench, Real Avid developed the RAV-series folders as critical carry knives that are always at hand and ready to tackle important jobs.

Seven knives make up the new RAV series, with several configurations in handle design, blade material and shape, length, blade finish and lock style to meet a range of user needs.

They’re offered in several handle materials, including nylon, aluminum, aluminum/stainless steel, glass-filled nylon, aluminum/carbon fiber, and G10. Each has its own unique profile and texturing.

Several blade profiles and materials are represented across the RAV line. Choose between traditional drop point, Tanto and modified clip point to match specific cutting needs, and between 4Cr14 or 8Cr13MoV blade material in black oxide or titanium finish. Blade lengths are 3.25 or 3.4 inches, depending on the blade profile, and consumers may select between standard or spring-assist liner lock models or an axis lock model.

The RAV series folders are affordably priced at $24.99-$49.99, so you can have one for your toolbox, glove box, day pack and pocket. Each knife includes a pocket clip for discreet, easy-to-access carry.

Learn more at RealAvid.com.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.