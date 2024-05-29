Online Exclusive: Skeeter's Handloading Philosophy

Springfield Armory Echelon

Now Available In Desert FDE And OD Green
Written By Handgunner Staff
The Springfield Armory Echelon 9mm pistol is available in two new color variants — Desert FDE or OD Green.

At the heart of the Echelon lies the patent-pending Central Operating Group, an entirely self-contained and serialized modular chassis system that can be easily moved between available grip modules in seconds.

The Echelon also features a Variable Interface System with patent-pending self-locking pins. As the mounting screws are torqued to spec, the pins exert lateral pressure on the optic’s interior mounting surface to eliminate left/right movement. This ensures you maintain a consistent and reliable point of aim/point of impact. The pins can be positioned to fit the footprints of more than 30 popular optics, allowing for an unparalleled direct-mount fit between the pistol’s slide and optic.

Both the Desert FDE and OD Green pistols feature a Cerakote finish on the billet-machined slide that mates with a matching color polymer grip module.

MSRP: $719

www.Springfield-Armory.com

