SPYPOINT FLEX-DARK AND FLEX-S-DARK Trail Cameras

SPYPOINT has expanded its FLEX Series of cellular trail cameras with the FLEX-DARK and the FLEX-S-DARK.

Built based on direct feedback from customers, the FLEX-DARK and FLEX-S-DARK offer upgraded features like no-glow and low-glow flash options managed remotely from the SPYPOINT app.

The FLEX-DARK ($119.99) acts as your undercover eyes and ears in the field, delivering 40MP photos and 1080p videos with sound straight to the SPYPOINT app. With a 100’ flash and detection range, a lightning-fast 0.3-second trigger speed, and advanced concealment features like no-glow and low-glow LED night vision options, the FLEX-DARK unlocks the advantage you’ve been waiting for.

The FLEX-S-DARK ($169.99) takes performance even further, featuring all the benefits of the FLEX-DARK, plus on-demand photo and video requests, and a built-in solar panel and internal lithium battery that replaces up to 1,000 standard AA batteries. It provides power for up to 11 months at a time without using batteries in the camera, even when the panel is not exposed to direct sunlight, reducing the need for field visits and the risk of alerting nearby wildlife. An optional LIT-22 rechargeable lithium battery pack or 8 AA batteries can be used to extend battery life even longer.

Like all FLEX models, both models offer true Dual-SIM technology that automatically connects to all major carriers, seamless setup, versatile capture modes, and GPS capabilities. Each camera also includes a free 100-photo monthly transmission plan, BUCK TRACKER AI for species tagging, and a two-year warranty.

spypoint.com

