Streamlight BearTrap 360 Work Light

The Streamlight BearTrap 360 is a multi-function, rechargeable work light that features a 360° horizontally rotating and a 270° vertically pivoting body, enabling users to put light wherever needed. The new work light delivers up to 2,000 lumens and clamps to virtually any surface or stands on its own for hands-free task illumination.

With its unique spring-loaded clamp design and integrated magnets, the BearTrap 360 can be attached to any flat, round or irregular surface to shine a bright spot or flood light on work areas, both small and large. A wire handle with a rubber sleeve provides an easy grip when opening the light’s clamping mechanism.

The BearTrap 360 has six output modes, including three spot and three flood settings. The flood mode covers work areas or other surfaces with soft, bright light, ranging from 2,000 lumens on high with a 2.5-hour run time to 575 lumens on low, with an 8.75-hour run time. The light’s spot mode provides a white concentrated beam to pinpoint specific work areas, ranging from 1,000 lumens on high for 4.5 hours to 325 lumens on low for 12.5 hours.

The BearTrap 360 uses an easy access, push-button on/off switch with a battery life indicator that turns red when the battery has reached the end of its usable life. It’s powered by a 7.26-volt, 5200 mAh lithium-ion battery that can be recharged in 5.5 hours. It will also run continuously if plugged into an AC power supply.

The BearTrap 360 is manufactured from tough thermoplastic construction, has an IPX4-rated design for water-resistant operation and is impact resistance tested to 1 meter. It’s also covered by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

SPECS

• Weight: 2 lbs. 5 oz.

• Dimensions: 7.62″L x 6.5″ W x 3.12″D

• MSRP: $269.66 to $286.52

