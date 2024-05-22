Streamlight TLR-7 HL-X

Key Features

• High-Performance Lighting: The TLR-7 HL-X USB is engineered to deliver a focused, long-reaching beam, perfect for low-light operations. Its white power LED and custom TIR optic produce a concentrated beam while optimizing peripheral illumination.

• Versatile Battery Options: Users can choose between the SL-B9 USB-C rechargeable battery, providing up to 500 charge cycles, or the readily available CR123A lithium battery. The rechargeable battery offers a 30-minute runtime at 1,000 lumens or a programmable 1-hour runtime at 500 lumens. The CR123A battery provides 1.5 hours of continuous use at 500 lumens.

• Customizable and User-Friendly: The light is compatible with both full-size and compact handguns with rails. It features customizable rear paddle switches, available in low or high positions to suit different shooting styles. The one-handed, snap-on interface ensures easy attachment and detachment while keeping hands away from the gun muzzle.