Streamlight TLR-7 HL-X
USB Multi-Fuel Rail-Mounted Light
Streamlight’s TLR-7 HL-X USB rail-mounted light is the latest addition to its TLR-7 series. The new model offers an impressive 1,000 lumens and a beam distance of 22,000 candela, significantly outperforming its predecessors.
Designed to enhance visibility and targeting in various home defense and tactical scenarios, the TLR-7 HL-X USB offers the flexibility of using either a cost-efficient SL-B9 USB-C rechargeable battery pack or a 3-volt CR123A lithium battery, based on user preference or availability.
Key Features
• High-Performance Lighting: The TLR-7 HL-X USB is engineered to deliver a focused, long-reaching beam, perfect for low-light operations. Its white power LED and custom TIR optic produce a concentrated beam while optimizing peripheral illumination.
• Versatile Battery Options: Users can choose between the SL-B9 USB-C rechargeable battery, providing up to 500 charge cycles, or the readily available CR123A lithium battery. The rechargeable battery offers a 30-minute runtime at 1,000 lumens or a programmable 1-hour runtime at 500 lumens. The CR123A battery provides 1.5 hours of continuous use at 500 lumens.
• Customizable and User-Friendly: The light is compatible with both full-size and compact handguns with rails. It features customizable rear paddle switches, available in low or high positions to suit different shooting styles. The one-handed, snap-on interface ensures easy attachment and detachment while keeping hands away from the gun muzzle.
Built for Durability and Reliability
Constructed from 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the TLR-7 HL-X USB is built to withstand harsh conditions. Weighing just 2.88 ounces with the rechargeable battery pack and 2.80 ounces with a disposable battery, it is lightweight yet robust. The light measures 2.90 inches in length and has been extensively live-fire tested for impact resistance. Its IPX7-rated design ensures it is waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.
The TLR-7 HL-X USB comes in Black or Flat Dark Earth finishes and includes a high switch mounted on the light, an additional low switch, one SL-B9 battery pack, and a USB-C cable. The MSRP is $295.00 for the Black model and $310.00 for the Flat Dark Earth model. It is backed by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.
For more details, visit Streamlight.com.
