The Taurus TH10

Written By Handgunner Staff
Taurus has officially entered the 10mm game with the release of its new, highly anticipated TH10 handgun.

The Taurus TH10 features a unique combination safety/de-cocker lever, providing users with the flexibility to carry in either hammer-down or cocked-and-locked positions. This feature enhances the overall safety profile and caters to the preferences of a diverse range of shooters.

The TH10 is also equipped with a premium stainless steel barrel, making it a standout choice for both seasoned marksmen and those looking to elevate their shooting experience. Designed specifically for the potent 10mm caliber, the TH10 incorporates a recoil spring and guide rod. This custom design ensures reliable and consistent operation, contributing to the overall durability and longevity of the firearm. It comes with a generous 15-round capacity, ideal for various applications, from personal defense to competitive shooting.

Recognizing the importance of customization, the TH10 is equipped with industry-standard sight dovetails to allow users the ability to easily install common aftermarket sights and tailor the firearm to their individual preferences and shooting requirements.

SPECS

• Caliber: 10mm Auto

• Action: DA/SA

• Frame Size: Full

• Overall Length: 7.8 inches

• Barrel Length: 4.25 inches

• Overall Height: 5.8 inches

• Overall Width: 1.43 inches

 Weight: 28.5 ounces (unloaded)

• Capacity: 15 Rounds (2)

• Twist Rate: 1:16 in RH twist

• Sights: Drift Adjustable (front and rear)

• Frame: Polymer, Black

• Slide: Alloy Steel, Matte Black

• Barrel: Stainless Steel, Matte Stainless

• Safety: Firing pin block, Ambidextrous manual safety, Visual loaded chamber indicated

• MSRP: $529.99

For more information, visit TaurusUSA.com.

