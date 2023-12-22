Taurus has officially entered the 10mm game with the release of its new, highly anticipated TH10 handgun.

The Taurus TH10 features a unique combination safety/de-cocker lever, providing users with the flexibility to carry in either hammer-down or cocked-and-locked positions. This feature enhances the overall safety profile and caters to the preferences of a diverse range of shooters.

The TH10 is also equipped with a premium stainless steel barrel, making it a standout choice for both seasoned marksmen and those looking to elevate their shooting experience. Designed specifically for the potent 10mm caliber, the TH10 incorporates a recoil spring and guide rod. This custom design ensures reliable and consistent operation, contributing to the overall durability and longevity of the firearm. It comes with a generous 15-round capacity, ideal for various applications, from personal defense to competitive shooting.

Recognizing the importance of customization, the TH10 is equipped with industry-standard sight dovetails to allow users the ability to easily install common aftermarket sights and tailor the firearm to their individual preferences and shooting requirements.