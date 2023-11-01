Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

The Taurus 917C Returns

Written By Handgunner Staff
Returning to the U.S. market from a long hiatus, Taurus USA has brought back the classic 917C. Now, with upgraded features including 18+1 capacity, target grips built into the frame, and an accessory rail, the 917C is the perfect CCW option for users who prefer a double-action/single-action semi-auto pistol.

Unlike other compact double-action/single-action semi-automatic pistols, the Taurus 917C is capable of mounting full-size weapon-mounted lights and other accessories. Additionally, the 917C is compatible with all Taurus 92-style magazines.

SPECS

Caliber: 9mm Luger

• Capacity: 18 +1

• Action Type: DA/SA

• Overall Length: 7.9 inches

• Barrel Length: 4.30 inches

• Overall Width: 1.30 inches

• Overall Height: 5.50 inches

• Weight: 33.50 ounces (unloaded)

• Twist Rate: 1:10″ RH twist

• Sights: Integrated (front); Drift Adjustable (rear)

• Frame: Aluminum; Black Anodized

• Slide: Alloy Steel; Matte Black

• Barrel: Stainless Steel; Matte Black

• MSRP: $599.99

For more information, visit TaurusUSA.com.

