The Taurus 917C Returns
Returning to the U.S. market from a long hiatus, Taurus USA has brought back the classic 917C. Now, with upgraded features including 18+1 capacity, target grips built into the frame, and an accessory rail, the 917C is the perfect CCW option for users who prefer a double-action/single-action semi-auto pistol.
Unlike other compact double-action/single-action semi-automatic pistols, the Taurus 917C is capable of mounting full-size weapon-mounted lights and other accessories. Additionally, the 917C is compatible with all Taurus 92-style magazines.
SPECS
• Caliber: 9mm Luger
• Capacity: 18 +1
• Action Type: DA/SA
• Overall Length: 7.9 inches
• Barrel Length: 4.30 inches
• Overall Width: 1.30 inches
• Overall Height: 5.50 inches
• Weight: 33.50 ounces (unloaded)
• Twist Rate: 1:10″ RH twist
• Sights: Integrated (front); Drift Adjustable (rear)
• Frame: Aluminum; Black Anodized
• Slide: Alloy Steel; Matte Black
• Barrel: Stainless Steel; Matte Black
• MSRP: $599.99
For more information, visit TaurusUSA.com.
