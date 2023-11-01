The Taurus 917C Returns

Returning to the U.S. market from a long hiatus, Taurus USA has brought back the classic 917C. Now, with upgraded features including 18+1 capacity, target grips built into the frame, and an accessory rail, the 917C is the perfect CCW option for users who prefer a double-action/single-action semi-auto pistol.

Unlike other compact double-action/single-action semi-automatic pistols, the Taurus 917C is capable of mounting full-size weapon-mounted lights and other accessories. Additionally, the 917C is compatible with all Taurus 92-style magazines.