Owners of the Kimber K6 compact, stainless-steel revolver who have trouble seeing their factory sights or simply wish to upgrade for better front sight visibility, day or night, now have the option of adding the XS Sight R3D Night Sight — a 3-dot tritium notch and post sight.

The R3D front sight is equipped with XS’s proprietary Glow Dot with tritium center for dual illumination. The Glow Dot absorbs ambient light and glows in low light while also absorbing light from the tritium which continually charges the dot. This makes the front sight glow even brighter than the tritium rear sights which drives focus toward the front sight and downrange threat, enabling faster and more accurate target acquisition.

The high-contrast colored front sight is available in Orange or Green. The 2-dot, blacked-out tritium rear sight illuminates to facilitate proper sight alignment without outshining the front sight for accurate indexing.